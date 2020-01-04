Uganda president begins 6-day march through jungle to retrace steps to power

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni has begun a six-day journey through the jungle, walking 195 km (121 miles) to retrace the route he and his forces took in 1986, when they seized power from the tyrant, Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Reports say Mr Museveni will end his march in the western town of Birembo, the site of one of the fiercest battles between Mr Museveni’s rebels and then-President Obote’s troops, on 10 January.

The president’s senior press secretary, Don Wanyama, told newsmen: “This is a journey that the president is leading, a journey through the past to appreciate the present.

READ ALSO: US-led coalition denies conducting new Baghdad air strike

“The journey will take a week through the jungle, a route the liberators led by Museveni took to liberate the country.”

However, the march by Museveni, 75, who is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders has been dismissed by many who see the move as a stunt ahead of Uganda’s elections next year, when he is expected to seek a sixth term in office.

Join the conversation

Opinions