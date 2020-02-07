Uganda quarantines 100 people as fears over coronavirus outbreak spreads

Health authorities in Uganda have placed no fewer than 100 people in quarantine as a preventative measure against the possible spread of coronavirus, though the East African country has not recorded any suspected case of the virus.

This was revealed on Thursday by the health ministry which stated that those affected had arrived from China through the Entebbe International Airport and included 44 Chinese nationals.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng who spoke to the Daily Monitor newspaper said that the affected person will be monitored for 14 days by surveillance officers, before they’ll be allowed to leave.

Dr Aceng also added that some of the affected persons are being quarantined at two hospitals in Entebbe and the capital, Kampala, while others have been asked to stay home as health officials continue to monitor them.

The development comes after health officials in Ghana quarantined two suspected carriers of the deadly coronavirus as the disease spreads across the globe with China witnessing empty streets and shut business districts.

Reports say officials in the capital of Accra are investigating two suspected cases of coronavirus involving two men from China and Argentina, who live together, but travelled on different dates from China.

Further reports reveal that the pair who both complained of malaise, muscle pains and flu symptoms both went to the emergency unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday after being turned away from an unnamed privately owned clinic.

Officials say the Argentinian man arrived in Accra from China’s Shanghai city last month, while the Chinese national arrived in the country around September 2019.

