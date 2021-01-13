Ugandan govt blocks social media ahead of general elections

The government of Uganda has blocked access to social media and messaging apps ahead of Thursday’s hotly contested election against musician turned politician, Bobi Wine.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, President Museveni accused social media giant Facebook of arrogance and bias as he confirmed ordering the shut down of social media and messaging apps in the country.

Dressed in a military jacket during the televised speech, Museveni said that he would not accept anybody playing with the country or decide who (political candidates) is good or bad.

He also stated that if Facebook was to operate in Uganda, it should be used equitably by everyone.

Reports say Uganda’s communications regulator on Tuesday told telecoms firms to block access to social media and messaging apps, hours after Facebook had closed “fake” accounts it said were linked to the government.

This came days after a military court in Uganda charged no fewer than 49 aides of embattled presidential candidate, Bobi Wine with illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition in a ruling which comes a week before general elections.

Those charges by the military court with illegal possession of ammunition include; Bobi Wine‘s top bodyguard Edward Ssebuwufu and musician Nubian Li, a close confidant and singing partner of the presidential candidate.

