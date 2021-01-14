Ugandan govt deploys police on rooftops as voting commences

The government of Uganda has deployed police officers to high-rise buildings in the capital of Kampala as voting commences today.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday the Kampala Metropolitan Police which said that the move is a security measure as voters go to polls on Thursday.

Earlier this week, security forces promised to beef up security in areas considered potential hotspots for violence, as President Yoweri Museveni, 70, faces 10 challengers, most notably 38-year-old pop star turned politician Bobi Wine.

According to reports, armoured vehicles and security personnel on foot have been seen patrolling through Kampala in recent days.

This came after the government of Uganda blocked access to social media and messaging apps ahead of the hotly contested election against, Bobi Wine and others.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, President Museveni accused social media giant Facebook of arrogance and bias as he confirmed ordering the shut down of social media and messaging apps in the country.

Dressed in a military jacket during the televised speech, Museveni said that he would not accept anybody playing with the country or decide who (political candidates) is good or bad.

