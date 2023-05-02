Ugandan labour minister shot dead by bodyguard

The Ugandan Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col. Charles Okello Engola (retd), has been killed by his bodyguard in the East African country.

The country’s police spokesman, Fred Enaga, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Kampala, said the minister was shot dead at his home in Kyanja, a suburb of the capital, while preparing for work.

He identified the bodyguard as Private Wilson Sabiti.

READ ALSO: Ugandan speaker insists on passage of anti-gay law

Sabiti, according to him, later fled from the scene to a trading centre where he shot himself dead.

The spokesman said a team of detectives had been deployed to the scene to investigate the motive behind the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now