Ugandan police officer arrested for allegedly burning mother to death

A senior police officer with the Kampala Metropolitan Police unit in Uganda, ASP Edward Bua, has been arrested for allegedly burning his mother, Margaret Nyakuni Onzia, to death.

Deputy spokesman of the unit, Luke Owoyesigyire, who confirmed the incident, said it happened on Saturday at the deceased’s residence at Bugonga in Entebbe Municipality of Wakiso District.

In a statement he released on Sunday, Owoyesigyire said the 38-year-old suspect who is also a lawyer, was arrested following a report by family members.

“The Territorial Police at Entebbe are investigating a murder and arson of Nyakuni Margaret Onzia, 66, the deputy director, Uganda Nurses and Midwife Council, Kampala, and a resident of Bugonga in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.

“The incident happened on Saturday at her residence in Bugonga. It was reported to police by family members and the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

“At present, investigations have begun and the suspect is currently detained at Entebbe Police Station.

“It is alleged that ASP Bua locked his mother inside the bed room before locking the main house and later setting it a blaze at around 3am. Upon his arrest, a match box was recovered on him,” Owoyesigyire said.

A resident of the Bugonga community, Scholastica Najjemba, the suspect was a known substance abuser who had often threatened to kill the mother anytime he was high on drugs and alcohol.

“We are very sad to see that our dear doctor lost her life in a fire; its sad to see that this is how the son has decided to repay his mother who paid his tuition through school to university where he graduated with a law degree and after joined the Uganda police,” Najjemba said.

