International
Ugandan speaker insists on passage of anti-gay law
The Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Among, said on Wednesday the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, currently before the House would be passed speedily by the lawmakers.
Among stated this after the sponsor of the Bill, Asuman Basalirwa, a Member of Parliamentary from Bugiri Municipality, was unable to present the document for first reading on Tuesday.
She said: “We put this on the order paper knowing that this is an urgent matter. May we hear from the cabinet on what is happening.
“The fight that we are in is a moral fight, it is a cultural fight and it is indeed a fight to protect the sovereignty of our families.
READ ALSO: Biden reads riot act to Nigeria over anti-gay laws, threatens sanctions
“We need to respond to the cries of our citizens in Uganda. You have seen what is happening in schools and are we going to sit here and continue lamenting when we know we can do something?”
“As Parliament of Uganda, we are going to pass this Bill. At whatever cost, we will pass it, we are going to protect the morals and the values of Ugandans.”
The processing of the Anti-Homosexual Bill commenced last week after Basalirwa was granted leave to undertake due process on the matter.
