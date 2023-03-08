Ugandan speaker insists on passage of anti-gay law

The Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Among, said on Wednesday the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, currently before the House would be passed speedily by the lawmakers.

Among stated this after the sponsor of the Bill, Asuman Basalirwa, a Member of Parliamentary from Bugiri Municipality, was unable to present the document for first reading on Tuesday.

She said: “We put this on the order paper knowing that this is an urgent matter. May we hear from the cabinet on what is happening.

“The fight that we are in is a moral fight, it is a cultural fight and it is indeed a fight to protect the sovereignty of our families.

READ ALSO: Biden reads riot act to Nigeria over anti-gay laws, threatens sanctions

“We need to respond to the cries of our citizens in Uganda. You have seen what is happening in schools and are we going to sit here and continue lamenting when we know we can do something?”

“As Parliament of Uganda, we are going to pass this Bill. At whatever cost, we will pass it, we are going to protect the morals and the values of Ugandans.”

The processing of the Anti-Homosexual Bill commenced last week after Basalirwa was granted leave to undertake due process on the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now