Uganda’s Museveni accuses EU of plot to subvert govt
The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni has accused the European Union of financing activities and organizations designed to subvert Government under the guise of improving governance.
Museveni made the accusation on Saturday after he ordered the suspension of a multi-million dollar EU fund operating in the country that supported local democracy and governance groups.
In a letter to his finance minister, Museveni said that funds paid by the EU to the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) ended up being “used to finance activities and organizations designed to subvert Government under the guise of improving governance”.
The decision follows the European bloc’s decision to recommend sanctions against Uganda in light of arrests and a crackdown on political opponents since President Museveni’s contested re-election in January.
This came after defiant Uganda activist, Stella Nyanzi fled to neighbouring Kenya to seek asylum as the crackdown launched by President Museveni against opposition and critics of his government continued.
Stella, whose escape to neighbouring Kenya was confirmed by media outlets in both countries citied political persecution by Museveni for seeking asylum away from her country of birth.
WHO marks one year of COVID-19 pandemic in Africa
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said Sunday marked one year since COVID-19 hit the continent.
The United Nations health agency disclosed this in a video posted on its official Twitter handle – @WHOAFRO.
The video showed the continent’s phenomenal response over the past year as well as key events and moments of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed in Egypt on February 14, 2020.
According to WHO, by March 24, 2020, 42 laboratories on the continent were able to test for COVID-19 while it held innovators’ hackathon on COVID-19 on April 1.
The agency said: “On April 7, 2020, COVID-19 cases in Africa surpassed 10,000 while UN solidarity flight delivered COVID-19 supplies to some countries on April 14, 2020.
“African regulatory agencies expedited COVID-19 clinical trial reviews on April 20 while Africa COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 on May 22, 2020.
“On July 9, 2020, WHO urged equitable COVID-19 vaccine access and by July 23, COVID-19 had infected over 10,000 health workers in Africa while confirmed cases rose to one million by August 6, 2020.
“By September 2, Africa had recorded one million COVID-19 survivors while African countries joined COVID-19 vaccine initiative on September 3, 2020.
“On September 10, COVID-19 genome sequencing laboratory network was launched, on September 19, COVID-19 herbal medicine trial protocol was endorsed and on December 18, 2020, South Africa reported a new SAR-COV 2 variant.’’
The body said Seychelles began nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on January 10, 2021, while Africa COVID-19 cases topped three million on January 10, 2021.
“On February 3, 2021 COVAX announced first vaccine distribution forecast,” it added.
WHO also disclosed that deaths from COVID-19 in Africa increased by 40 per cent in the last month.
It noted that the surge pushed Africa’s death toll toward 100, 000 since the continent’s first reported on February 14, 2020.
“This comes as Africa battles new, more contagious variants and gears up for its largest-ever vaccination drive.
“Over 22,300 deaths were reported in Africa in the last 28 days, compared with nearly 16,000 deaths in the previous 28 days.
“The continent is expected to reach 100,000 deaths in the coming days.
“32 countries reported a rise in deaths in the last 28 days, while 21 reported flat or falling rates.
“Africa’s COVID-19 fatality rate rose to 3.7 percent during the last 28 days compared to 2.4 percent in the previous 28 days and is now well above the global average,” the UN health body stated.
It said Africa’s second wave of COVID-19 cases which began in October 2020 reportedly peaked on January 6.
“The second wave spread much faster than the first and is far more lethal,” it concluded
Myanmar military junta steps up arrests, as huge rallies continue for ninth day
The monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has revealed that more than 384 people have been arrested in a wave of mostly night raids since the February 1 coup in Myanmar.
The group revealed this in a statement on Saturday as tens of thousands took to streets for the ninth day and the military continues to hunt down protest backers and stepping up arrests in the troubled country.
“DAILY UPDATE! Verified detentions in relation to coup as expected rise… 384 individuals have been detained since 1 Feb. International support urgent!!, the group posted on Twitter.
“While the international community is condemning the coup, Min Aung Hlaing is using every tool he has to instigate fears and instabilities,” activist Wai Hnin Pwint Thon from the UK-based rights group Burma Campaign UK said on Twitter, referring to the army chief.
Meanwhile, unverified pictures on social media have fueled rumours that criminals are trying to stir unrest by setting fires or poisoning water supplies.
Tin Myint, a resident of Sanchaung Township in Yangon, was among the crowds who detained a group of four people suspected of carrying out an attack in the neighbourhood.
“We think the military intends to cause violence with these criminals by infiltrating them into peaceful protests,” he said.
Massive protests in Mauritius to force govt to resign
There was a mass protest in Mauritius on Saturday as thousands of citizens stormed the capital Port-Louis, calling for the government to resign over alleged corruption and fraud.
The demonstrators who heeded the calls of opposition parties to call into question the responsibility of those who hold political power, reportedly marched up to the office of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, carrying different placards to register their displeasure with the government.
“Crimes, drugs that wreak havoc, there is no transparency. We cannot say that we live in a democracy,” one of the leaders of the protest was heard saying.
“I’m here because I want there to be a change. If I stay at home there will be no change,” another echoed.
“All these parties that have governed us have ruined our lives, If we are in this current situation, it is because of these political parties which have governed us for the last 50 years. So my presence here is to be in solidarity with the whole Mauritian Nation, to say “NO” to these mafia systems,” another protester said.
The government is also facing criticism over its lack of transparency, and mismanagement of a massive oil spill involving a Panamanian-flagged MV Wakashio ship which ran aground in July, spilling 1,000 tonnes of fuel near two environmentally protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve.
The protesters, according to reports, numbered about 25,000, the largest major rally that the small island African nation had seen in over 40 years.
Mauritius is currently on the European Union’s blacklist of third world countries that pose a risk to the bloc due to its anti-money laundering deficiencies.
The island nation is also under pressure with the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on tourism.
