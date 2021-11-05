Ugbo snubs Super Eagles, pledges int’l future to Canada

Ike Ugbo will not be playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria nor for the Three Lions of England as he has finally pledged his international future to Canada.

The Genk of Belgium striker made a surprise u-turn by dumping the Nigerian national team, having earlier indicated interest to play for the Gernot Rohr side.

Ugbo, who will now represent Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team, was a two-time UEFA Youth League winner with Chelsea in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

He’s expected to join Canada in the coming international break in Edmonton, Alberta for the Concacaf final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Last season, Ugbo starred on loan at Belgian side Cercle Brugge, scoring 16 goals in 32 league appearances.

Read Also: Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany

The 23-year-old represented England at the youth international level and was eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents but has instead committed his future to the North American nation.

In a sensational turn of events, Ugbo was unveiled on Thursday evening by the Canada fooball house as a new addition to their team.

“This is great news for Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team Program and the country as he’s another young, top-level player with his best football years ahead of him.

“He’s chosen to be part of this exciting journey starting with FIFA World Cup qualifiers. We are looking forward to finally see him in that Canada red jersey,” said John Herdman, head coach of the Canadian national team.

Ugbo was born in London, and is of Nigerian descent. He moved to Canada with his family when he was four or five. In Canada, he played youth soccer with Brampton East SC and Woodbridge Strikers,winning an international U10 tournament at Disney in 2008 with the latter before returning to the United Kingdom where he joined Chelsea Academy.

Canada, who sit third in the final table of their World Cup qualifying group on 10 points, are next in action on Nov. 12 when they host Costa Rica in Edmonton.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now