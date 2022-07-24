UI ASUU slams Nigerian govt for irresponsibility, vows to continue strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has bashed the federal government for its continued negligence of the conditions of public tertiary institutions in the country.

The Union vowed to continue its five-month-old industrial action until the federal government shows readiness to sign and implement the renegotiated 2009 Memorandum of Understanding.

The Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan Chapter, Ayo Akinwole, in a statement on Sunday, also lamented the federal government’s utter unresponsiveness to the plight of University lecturers.

He stressed that the country was under political rulers who are less concerned about the future of Nigerians.

Akinwole thus charged Nigerians to join hands with the union in its fight against the impunity of the ruling elite and in the interest of public universities in the country.

Read also:ASUU: Presidency dismisses reports on Buhari’s 14-day ultimatum to education minister

The statement reads: “Until we rise above sentiments to get responsible and responsive people – who will be accountable to Nigerians, into public offices, the cycles of strikes will not end in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government led by Buhari is largely uncoordinated, the President gives order and his media aide denies he gives such order.

“Although the Federal Government has stopped the salaries of our members for five months, lecturers are resolved to fight to victory over the parasitic ruling class.

“Nigerians should join the struggle to get money from government to revitalise public universities, to give children of Nigerian masses hope of governing their country. Unless that is done, the children of the ruling class trained in foreign universities will return to take over from their wicked parents and continue to enslave Nigerians.

“We got here by collective negligence of electing incompetent people into public offices. The fight for quality education for the children of the masses has become a class war among the economic elite, the working class and the ruling class.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now