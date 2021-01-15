UI cancels 2019/2020 academic session, renames it 2020/2021

The authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) are said to have cancelled its 2019/2020 academic session and renamed it 2020/2021.

Meanwhile, the institution has announced February 22, 2021 as the date for resumption for academic activities.

The University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olatunji Oladejo, revealed that the institution’s senate met on Thursday to approve recommendations by its committee of provosts, deans, and directors who met earlier on Monday.

He said among the recommendations was that UI should not admit undergraduate students using the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board for 2021/2022 session.

“Academic activities will commence for those admitted for the renamed 2019/2020 on February 22, 2021,” he said.

The approval by the UI Senate reads in part, “The 2019/2020 academic session be cancelled and the new session now renamed 2020/2021 academic session. The proposed calendar for 2019/2020 be accordingly changed to 2020/2021.

“The University should notify JAMB not to list it in its brochure for 2021/2022 session as candidates who have already registered for UI 2020/2021 Post-UTME would be taken for that session (2021/2022).”

Oladejo, however, noted that the decision to not admit undergraduates for the 2021/2022 session exempts postgraduate students and direct entry students from affiliated institutions.

“It also excludes those seeking admission into the distance learning programme in its centres (DLC),” he added.

