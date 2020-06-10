UI confirms Obaseki’s certificate

Management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, graduated from the institution.

The university made this known in a press statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, on Wednesday.

The statement on Wednesday, said Mr Obaseki gained admission into the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979.

Faluyi citing records, stated that the governor graduated with a second class honours (lower division).

“Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics, she stated.

“Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

Oshiomhole, in Abuja at the inauguration of the APC’s screening and appeal committees for its members contesting governorship primary in Edo State, had expressed doubt over the authenticity of Obaseki’s UI certificate.

But the governor, through his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, challenged Oshiomhole to go and confirm the authenticity of his certificate at the UI.

The party’s primary election was fixed for June 22 amidst the animosity between the Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his predecessor and APC national chairman, Oshiomhole.

A court had however directed that the exercise be put on hold until the determination of a suit before it.

