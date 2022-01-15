UI students cry out over incessant robbery attacks, road accidents

The Students’ Union, University of Ibadan has raised an alarm over incessant robbery attacks on students living outside the university campus.

The union lamented that some of its members, especially those who live in the Agbowo and Barika communities have been victims of armed robberies in recent weeks.

Students of the Premier university, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria disclosed that there were two separate robbery attacks last week, resulting in the death of one person, while other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The students confirmed that the robbers usually invade off-campus hostels with guns and cutlasses, while they make away with phones, laptops, and cash.

“I was once a victim. These guys show no mercy, when they come in the mid-night. If you refuse to let go of your gadgets, they would shoot you or strike you with cutlass. We are helpless here,” said a student, who simply identified himself as Kolade.

Meanwhile, in an Open Letter to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, the students’ union has called for immediate action from the state government to address the menace.

The letter which was signed by the Union’s president and general secretary Messrs. Yinka Adewole, and Bamidele Taiwo, berated the governor for not taking seriously, the insecurity bedeviling the students.

“We would want to inform Mr. Governor that a number of our students have been victims of these attacks, which resulted in significant injuries and, in some cases, death.

“While letters have been sent to your office to address these security concerns, we however find it upsetting that the situation has been treated lightly, and the lack of security has persisted.”

The union also lampooned Makinde for his “carelessness” and “unconcerned” attitude despite being aware of the students’ plight. “He is most likely waiting for more cases and dissatisfaction to arise before taking action.”

The students also raised concern over road accidents reportedly occurring in front of the university main gate.

The union stated in the letter that the road in front of the university is narrow, and congested, while students attempting to cross the road are being hit by vehicles.

“Accidents have occurred in the past. Some have resulted in student deaths, while others have caused lasting injury.”

The union threatened to mobilize the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for protests if the governor refuses to address the issues.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

