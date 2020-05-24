UK announces move to evacuate 900 nationals stranded in Nigeria

The government of the United Kingdom has announced that 900 of its nationals stranded in Nigeria due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease are set for evacuation.

This was revealed in a statement on the website of the UK government issued on Sunday which informed that the stranded Britons will return home on three chartered flights.

The statement added that the stranded Britons will leave in flights scheduled as follows – May 29: Lagos – London, June 1: Lagos – London and June 6: Abuja – London.

“The additional charter flights have been arranged for British travelers, and their dependants, whose primary residence is the UK. Priority is given to the most vulnerable travelers, for example people with health conditions.

“Once completed, these additional flights will bring the total number of people flown back to the UK from Nigeria on government charter flights to around 2,000, following flights arranged last week from Lagos and Abuja to London,” the statement added.

This came after the British High Commissioner to Nigeria; Catriona Laing said that Britons desiring to be evaluated from Nigeria to the United Kingdom (UK) would pay more.

The High Commissioner stated this on Friday when she gave an update on the evacuation arrangements for Britons in Nigeria.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many Britons have been demanding to be evacuated back to the UK.

