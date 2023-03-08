UK appoints Richard Montgomery as new High Commissioner to Nigeria

Richard Hugh Montgomery has been appointed by the United Kingdom government as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Montgomery is replacing Catriona Laing, who has served in the capacity since 2018, as the UK envoy in Nigeria from April 2023 as announced in a statement on Tuesday.

An high commissioner as a diplomat is charged with the responsibility of taking care of direction and work of the consulate, including political relations, trade and investment, press and cultural relations, and visa and consular services.

The statement said Laing will be transferred to another diplomatic service appointment.

Montgomery had served as the head of office, Department for International Development (DFID), Abuja, from 2009-2013.

He holds a Ph.D in social anthropology from the University of Cambridge, alongside other research-related qualifications from GKW Consult Mannheim and Manchester University.

He recently held executive development roles in Zambia, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

