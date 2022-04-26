UK-based transvestite James Brown calls out Bobrisky, dubs him ‘negative vibe’

Nigerian transvestite James Brown has dubbed fellow transvestite, Bobrisky, a ‘negative vibe’.

James Brown whose real name is James Obialor stated this during a question & answer session on his Instagram platform on Tuesday afternoon.

A fan asked the transvestite who is currently schooling in the United Kingdom, “How do you feel about Bobrisky?”

James answered: “Negative vibe. Trouble. Run. Wahala. God help us.”

Read also: Transvestite Bobrisky lists professional men who patronize his business

James went on to address Bobrisky as a ‘she’ in the latter part of his post.

“I pray she changes,” James added.

James Brown, an Instagram dancer, and content creator became a social media sensation in 2018 after he was arrested by the Nigerian police over allegations of being gay.

The transvestite has continued to denounce the claim that he is gay, albeit, he identifies himself as the ‘Princess of Africa’.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now