UK battles first two Coronavirus cases

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service has confirmed its first two cases of the widespreading Coronavirus.

According to Professor Chris Witty, Chief Medical Officer for England, the patients who were of the same family have begun receiving intensive treatment at the NHS care unit in northwest of England.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.” Mr Witty said in a statement.

He assured the situation was under control and that further spread would be curbed as health personnels were working towards identifying people the patients had made earlier contacts with.

