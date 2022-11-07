UK declares Abuja safe, raises fresh fear on 18 states in updated security alert

The United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) safe for movement in an updated security alert to its citizens in the country.

The UK, the United States, and four other countries had two weeks ago alerted the nationals on planned terror attacks in the FCT.

In separate notices, the countries warned their citizens against making an unscheduled trip to the capital city.

In the latest notice placed on its website on Monday evening, the UK said: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region have been added.

“The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.”



The UK, however, warned its nationals against all trips to Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

It also maintained its advice against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia, non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers, Plateau, and Taraba States.

“Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Nigeria’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

“If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting,” it added.

