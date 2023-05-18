UK deploys Richard Montgomery to Nigeria as new High Commissioner

The British government has appointed Dr. Richard Montgomery as the country’s new High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Montgomery will take over from Ms. Catriona Laing who recently completed her four years tenure as High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The British High Commission said in a statement in Abuja that Montgomery presented his letter of credence to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Montgomery, according to the High Commission, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

He said: “I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector, and in civil society.

“I will do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the partnership between our countries.”

READ ALSO: British High Commissioner in Nigeria condemns murder of Sokoto female student, demands justice

Montgomery is an experienced diplomat who has worked in different parts of the world including in Nigeria, previously.

Until his new appointment, the envoy was the United Kingdom Executive Director at the World Bank Group Board from 2018 to 2022 in Washington DC, the United States.

He also held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID) including; Director for Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories Division, and Country Director for Pakistan.

He equally served as the DFID Country Director in Nigeria from 2009 to 2013.

Montgomery had previously served at the British High Commissions in Zambia, Bangladesh, and India.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now