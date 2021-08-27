UK donates another 592, 880 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

The British government has donated another batch of 592,880 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

The fresh donation was part of the over five million doses the government pledged to 11 African countries.

In a statement on Friday, the British High Commission in Nigeria said the figure brought the total number of vaccine doses donated by the United Kingdom to the country to 1,292,640.

It said the donation to Nigeria and other countries in Africa was part of the UK government’s broader plan to distribute 100 million vaccine doses across the world.

The statement read: “The UK has pledged to share 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the COVAX Facility, as part of a broader pledge to share 100 million doses with the rest of the world.

“Today, Nigeria received another 592,880 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, donated to Nigeria by the UK via the COVAX facility.

“This latest batch is part of the nine million COVID-19 vaccines the UK has donated around the world, since the end of July.

“Recipient countries include Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Senegal, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Pakistan.”

According to the high commission, 80 percent of the 100 million vaccines pledged by the UK will be distributed using the COVAX facility, with 30 million due to be sent by the end of 2021.

