Research results by the British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has revealed that their jointly-developed COVID-19 vaccine has shown “an average 70 percent efficacy during trials.
AstraZeneca Chief Executive, Pascal Soriot, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency.”
The United Kingdom group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic with results ranging between 62 and 90-percent efficacy, depending on the vaccine dosage.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: AstraZeneca resumes UK vaccine trials
“Positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19 and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants.
“One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90 percent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart,” the company’s chief added.
- Defence counsel’s Ill-health stalls ex-Gov Aliyu’s trial for alleged N2b fraud - November 23, 2020
- UK drugmaker confirms COVID-19 vaccine achieved 70% efficacy during clinical trials - November 23, 2020
- NYSC demises report of COVID-19 infections in Bauchi orientation camp - November 23, 2020