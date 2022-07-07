UK Education secretary resigns after two days in office

Amid the gale of resignations hitting Boris Johnson’s governement, the newly appointed education secretary, Michelle Donelan, has resigned after just 35 hours on the job

This development made her the shortest-serving in the history of the role.

This came barely few hours after Sajid David, the former British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Rishi Sunak, ex-Chancellor of the Excequer exited the government.

Donelan was promoted from universities minister to the top role on Tuesday.

In the resignation letter posted on her Twitter handle on Thursday, Donelan expressed her pleasure for working in the country’s Education Department

The letter read in part: “I have spent my career dedicated to trying to create opportunities, or as I call it opening doors, to ensure where you are from is no limit you end up. I have served in the Education Select Committee, as Children and Families Minister, University Minister, Higher and Further Education Minister and most recently Secretary of State.

“In life we must always do what we believe is right. Above all, I am here to serve the British public. I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way that this is only possible is for those of us who remain in cabinet to force your hand.”

“While I remain very worried about the prospect of no ministers in the department as we approach results day – the impact on students is real – as you know yesterday I pleaded with you to do the right thing and resign for the sake of our country and our party, both are more important than any one person.”

The Ministers who resigned lamented the leadership style of the Prime Minister which had plunged the country into monumental crises.

