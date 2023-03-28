UK envoy Llewellyn-Jones better suited for a flight attendant role —Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the recall of the United Kingdom envoy to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, for getting involved in the country’s politics and threatening a visa ban on selected Nigerian politicians.

The former Aviation Minister who made the call on Tuesday on his Twitter account, called on the UK goverment to recall Llewellyn-Jones, noting that the envoy was not qualified to work for the British High Commission in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to Llewellyn-Jones’ assertions which pointed out alleged “inciting” statements of the APC chief during and after the governorship election in Lagos on March 18.

The UK envoy had chided the APC for condoning such statements coming from a leader of the party, saying the ruling party ought to have distanced itself from the former minister’s comments during the elections.

Llewellyn-Jones had also stated that the UK was already collating names of perpetrators and would impose sanctions on them including refusing them UK entry visas.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said:

“I call on the British Govt. to recall Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the Dep. British High Commissioner, from our country for interfering in our internal affairs and attempting to involve himself in our politics.

“Like a bull in a China shop, he is bullish, uncouth, dangerously incompetent and painfully inconsiderate.

“He is better suited to work as an air host/hostess on British Airways, serving drinks and food to the passengers in the economy class of the long haul London/New York trans-Atlantic flight route, than working for the British High Commission in Nigeria.

“It is a sign of great disrespect to our country that a so-called diplomat that is as shallow, partisan, unprofessional, partial, arrogant, forward, and disrespectful as this can be sent here to represent the UK. We deserve far better,“ he posted.

