UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, elected as new Prime Minister

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, has been elected British Prime Minister after she defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, in a tight election on Monday.

Truss who will now succeed Boris Johnson, scored 81,326 or 57.4 of votes cast to Sunak’s 60,399 or 42.6% of the votes.

Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.

With the victory, the 47-year-old Truss automatically becomes the leader of the Conservative Party and the third female to occupy the position of the British PM.

She was announced by the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who said the first thing Truss needs to do is to tackle the cost of living crisis that has been pushing millions of people into poverty.

“The first act of Liz Truss’ premiership should be taking immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis that is pushing millions into poverty — this must be a wealth tax and bringing energy companies, water, mail and rail into public ownership,” Corbyn said.

After her announcement as the new UK Prime Minister, Truss said:

“I’ll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy, on the energy crisis and long-term issues on energy supply and National Health Service….and we’ll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”

