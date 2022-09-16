News
UK govt releases names, data of 56 dead Nigerians with no relatives to claim their estates
The United Kingdom government has released the names and information of 6,743 persons who have died with unclaimed estates.
Among the names listed are 56 Nigerians officially recorded to have died between 1996 and 2021 in the United Kingdom.
The unclaimed estates have a 30-year time limit from the date of death before it is removed if no one comes for it.
Sadly for most of the deceased, there was little information on relatives to whom their assets may be transferred.
According to data from UK Treasury Solicitor and last updated on September 8, 2022, one of the Nigerians identified is Julius Taiwo, died on July 19, 1995, at Derby Derbyshire, UK.
A familiar name on the list is a certain Victor Adedapo Olufemi Fani-Kayode, said to have died on August 15, 2001, in Birmingham, with the information on his death listed as the Birmingham City Council.
READ ALSO: Why UK govt may not extradite Diezani now -Investigation
The list also includes a certain Arbel Aai’Lotta’Qua Abouarh, that died on February 5, 1998, in Chiswick, London and is thought to have different variations in the spelling of his name. Information on file indicates that he may have been married in December 1959 (place unknown) and had 4 children from the marriage.
Download the full list here and here
What to do if you have a claim
The govt said those with claims to any of the listed names will have to provide details of the relationship.
The UK noted that: “If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.”
Other details on how to make a claim are shown here
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...