UK govt slams sanctions on ex-Gambian President Jammeh

The government of the United Kingdom has slammed sanctions on former President of Gambia, Yahaya Jammeh and his wife, Zineb over alleged human rights abuses.

“Today’s sanctions on Yahaya Jammeh and his wife send a clear message to human rights violators that the UK will hold them to account,” said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday.

The statement further added that Yahaya Jammeh was behind “inciting, promoting, ordering and being directly involved in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, kidnappings, torture, rape, as well as wider human rights violations” after he seized power in a coup in 1994.

Reports say Yahaya Jammeh his wife, and the former director-general of the country’s National Intelligence Agency, Yankuba Badjie, are all now subject to asset freezes and a UK travel ban.

READ ALSO: US govt moves to seize $3.5m mansion belonging to ex-Gambian leader, Jammeh

This came after Ripples Nigeria had reported months ago that the government of the United States of America, had made moves to seize a property in the capital of Washington DC belonging to Yahya Jammeh.

The US justice department in a statement at the time said Jammeh used the proceeds of bribery and embezzled public funds to buy the plush mansion located in a Washington suburb when he was in power.

According to documents presented by the US justice department as part of an effort to seize the property in the US capital, Mr Jammeh bought the $3.5m (£2.8m) house a decade ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions