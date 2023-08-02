UK govt to partner Nigerian Exchange Limited

The UK government has announced that it will continue its focus on building future investments in Nigeria as well as its collaboration with Nigerian Exchange limited (NGX).

This, it said, was aimed at unlocking the pathway to success in the Nigerian Economy.

This was stated by Rt Hon. James Cleverly. UK Secretary of State, during the closing gong ceremony held on the floor of of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday.

Cleverly observed that the NGX, through its operations, seemed to have a

gravitational and enticing ability to attract investments, noting that investment ignites economic growth, induces profit, unlocks economic potential, and feeds through jobs and prosperity for everyone in and outside of Nigeria.

He asserted that the investment would contribute to the unlocking of Nigeria’s economic potential and that the United Kingdom government would not only maintain its existing relations

with Nigena, but would also work with the NGX to attract listings and investments into the capital market.

By Adeyemi Ayomide

