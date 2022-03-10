UK govt’s sanctions halt Abramovich’s attempt to sell Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will no longer be able to sell the Premier League club as earlier planned after the United Kingdom government rolled out sanctions.

The Blues were put up for sale by the Russian following his home country’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine – a war that has been raging for a few weeks.

Ripples Nigeria reported on 2 March that Abramovich had confirmed his intention to sell the club following threats of sanctions at the UK Parliament.

He had at the time mentioned that the proceeds from the sale would be used to help the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that being at Chelsea has not really been about business for him.

But the sale has been put on hold after the oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to the Ukraine invasion.

Abramovich’s assets have now been frozen by the UK government, include Chelsea, which means the club cannot sell further match tickets.

The move, according to UK media, is intended to stop Abramovich making money from Chelsea.

The government issued a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket-holders to attend matches.

Season-ticket holders can still attend games for which they have tickets but the club cannot now sell any more tickets.

Chelsea will also be unable to buy or sell players, or offer new contracts, while the sanctions are imposed on Abramovich.

Chelsea’s owned players who are on loan at other clubs will be able to continue to play for those clubs.

The London club’s merchandise shop has also been shut.

The UK government is said to be open to considering a further addition to the special licence which will allow the sale of the club.

A condition for that to happen would be that Abramovich – one of Russia’s richest people who is believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin – receives no funds.

