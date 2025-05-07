UK intervene as India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir escalates

The United Kingdom has expressed readiness to mediate between India and Pakistan following a deadly escalation of violence in the disputed Kashmir region, where renewed cross-border attacks have left at least 19 people dead and dozens injured.

The latest round of hostilities, some of the most serious in recent years, comes on the heels of last month’s massacre of 22 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi has squarely blamed Islamabad for the attack, a charge Pakistan has firmly denied.

Overnight, Indian forces reportedly launched missile strikes on six sites in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and the eastern province of Punjab. Among the locations hit was the Subhan Mosque in Bahawalpur, where at least 13 people, including a child, were killed, according to Dr. Zohaib Ahmed at a local hospital. Pakistani officials said the targeted areas were previously linked to banned militant groups.

In a counteroffensive, Pakistan’s military claimed to have shelled the Indian-controlled Poonch district, killing seven civilians and injuring 30 more. Indian authorities described the attack as “arbitrary firing” and said their forces responded in a “proportionate manner.” Meanwhile, Pakistan’s state television reported that its air force had downed five Indian fighter jets—an assertion India has yet to confirm.

Read Also: Ondo govt denies grabbing farmers’ lands for private use

As tension mounts between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds stated on Wednesday that Foreign Secretary David Lammy had initiated contact with both governments to urge calm.

“This situation is hugely worrying,” Reynolds told the BBC. “Our message is clear: we are friends and partners to both India and Pakistan, and we stand ready to support de-escalation and regional stability.”

The UK Foreign Office has also updated its travel guidance, advising against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border and 10 miles from the Line of Control, which divides the disputed territory. Additionally, Pakistan has closed its airspace, prompting the UK to advise affected Britons to consult their airlines.

Prominent UK political figures have voiced alarm over the unfolding crisis. Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Labour MP Stella Creasy both expressed deep concern, while former Conservative minister Tariq Ahmad issued a stark warning: “The potential for war tonight is real.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for “maximum military restraint” from both sides. “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” said spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in a statement.

For civilians caught in the crossfire, the renewed violence is a chilling reminder of the enduring volatility in the region. Residents in Poonch and Bahawalpur describe sleepless nights and shattered homes, as local hospitals strain to treat the wounded and communities brace for further escalation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now