UK launches COVID-19 notification app | Ripples Nigeria

England and Wales have reportedly launched a COVID-19 contacts tracing app.

The launch, which comes after the British government pushed the button to launch the NHS COVID-19 app across the United Kingdom, followed similar launch in Northern Ireland and Scotland months ago.

It is different from existing designs and reviewers noted that the new launch has different app architecture.

Speaking on the technology, designers familiar with the development said all three of the UK’s official COVID-19 contacts tracing apps make use of smartphones’ Bluetooth radios to generate alerts on potential exposure to COVID-19 based on estimating the proximity of the devices.

