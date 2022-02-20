UK minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, to visit Nigeria on Monday

The British Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Mrs. Vicky Ford, will visit Nigeria on Monday.

The Press and Public Affairs Officer for the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Mrs. Ndidiamaka Eze, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The visit, according to the commission, will be the minister’s first visit to Nigeria.

Ford was appointed the British Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean in December last year.

She was first elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament in 2017.

The visit is expected to build on the United Kingdom-Nigeria partnership and strengthen security, anti- corruption and economic ties between the two countries.

The British official will hold meetings with the Federal Government, state governors, faith leaders, civil societies and business leaders during the visit.

She is also expected to announce new UK investments in support of small and medium enterprises and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on anti-corruption.

The minister expressed happiness about her upcoming visit to Nigeria.

She said: “I am looking forward to being in Nigeria for the first time as Nigeria is a valued friend and partner of the UK, a country with whom we want to forge closer ties including on trade, development, economic, environmental, and security issues.”

