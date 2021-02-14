Politics
UK,Nigeria to address climate change challenges
The United Kingdom will partner with Nigeria to address the climate change challenges in the country.
The British High Commission in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.
According to the statement, the partnership was discussed when the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) President-Designate, Alok Sharma MP, visited Nigeria last week.
Sharma met with leaders from government, private sector, and civil society organizations and stressed the need for urgent climate change action ahead of the COP26 Summit slated for Glasgow in November.
The COP26 summit is expected to bring parties together to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The high commission said Sharma held high-level talks with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood and the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, among others.
Speaking at the end of his visit, COP26 President-Designate, said: “As the incoming COP Presidency, the UK takes its role seriously and seeks to raise ambition to tackle climate change globally.
“I have come here to meet political and civil society leaders to discuss and see first-hand, some of the many climate change vulnerabilities Nigeria faces.
“These includes deforestation, rising temperatures, and flooding, as well as the need to transition from oil to cleaner energies that will sustainably serve what is projected to be the world’s third most populous country by 2050.
“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the steps taking toward collective and sustainable efforts that will put climate change, biodiversity, and nature-based solutions first, and will enhance all Nigerians’ prosperity, health and security.”
He said that Nigeria’s urban areas were at risk of flooding and other climate change impacts.
Latest
APC pulls out of Sokoto LG elections, gives reasons
The local government elections in Sokoto State slated for March 27, 2021 will not have one of the major parties in the country participating, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said it has withdrawn from it.
The party announced the withdrawal at a press conference addressed by the state Chairman, Isa Acida at the party secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.
According to Acida, the decision of the party to withdraw from the elections was informed by the lack of fairness and the unwillingness of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to provide a level playing field for all parties.
Achida said: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government elections in the state, we expect the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the elections.
“However, to our dismay, the commission went alone and prepared their own time table, convenient to them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.
“One would have expected that an umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election time table. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties.
“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State chapter of the party has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections.”
Latest
FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja on Sunday, February 14.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag to extend an invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that at the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for later in November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
Politics
520 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 146,184. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,752 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 146,184.
However, Nigeria has recorded 120,838 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (120), Borno (41), Ebonyi (37), Benue (33), Plateau (30), FCT (29), Nasarawa (25), Ogun (25), Edo (24), and Osun (24).
Others are – Katsina (22), Kaduna (21), Niger (20), Kwara (14), Ekiti (13), Yobe (10), Oyo (4), Bayelsa (1), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 146,184.
“Discharged: 120,838 AND Deaths: 1,752.”
