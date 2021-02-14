UK,Nigeria to address climate change challenges

The United Kingdom will partner with Nigeria to address the climate change challenges in the country.

The British High Commission in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the partnership was discussed when the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) President-Designate, Alok Sharma MP, visited Nigeria last week.

Sharma met with leaders from government, private sector, and civil society organizations and stressed the need for urgent climate change action ahead of the COP26 Summit slated for Glasgow in November.

The COP26 summit is expected to bring parties together to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The high commission said Sharma held high-level talks with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood and the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, among others.

READ ALSO: UK court approves lawsuit against Shell by Nigerian farmers over oil spills

Speaking at the end of his visit, COP26 President-Designate, said: “As the incoming COP Presidency, the UK takes its role seriously and seeks to raise ambition to tackle climate change globally.

“I have come here to meet political and civil society leaders to discuss and see first-hand, some of the many climate change vulnerabilities Nigeria faces.

“These includes deforestation, rising temperatures, and flooding, as well as the need to transition from oil to cleaner energies that will sustainably serve what is projected to be the world’s third most populous country by 2050.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the steps taking toward collective and sustainable efforts that will put climate change, biodiversity, and nature-based solutions first, and will enhance all Nigerians’ prosperity, health and security.”

He said that Nigeria’s urban areas were at risk of flooding and other climate change impacts.

Join the conversation

Opinions