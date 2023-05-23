The Home Office of the United Kingdom said the country will stop Nigerians and other foreign students from bringing their families to the UK, starting in 2024.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the UK Home Office said the decision to restrict foreign students was to prevent the abuse of the student visa.

In recent years, the number of Nigerians entering the UK through the study visa route has increased from 8,384 in 2019 to 65,929. This is an increase of 57,545 Nigerian nationals.

The decision, which will affect Nigerians, will prevent a backdoor route to work in the UK, as foreign nationals switched from the student visa route to work routes.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that foreign nationals will no longer be able to switch from student visas to work visas until the end of their studies.

According to the Home Office, the restriction will stop the misuse of the visa system, disclosing: “Last year almost half a million student visas were issued while the number of dependants of overseas students has increased by 750% since 2019, to 136,000 people.”

Also, it was disclosed that proof of funds for students to ensure they can cater for themselves and their dependents will be reviewed.

“The new reforms will come into effect for students starting in January next year. The government will however work with the higher education sector to explore alternative options to ensure the brightest and best students can continue to bring dependents when they study at the UK’s world-leading universities,” the Home Office said.

