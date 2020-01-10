International Latest

UK one foot out of EU’s door after Brexit deal approval

January 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has succeeded where his predecessor failed by successfully getting the Brexit legislation through the House of Commons.

Johnson’s Brexit Bill was endorsed by the House of Commons on Thursday after he was able to convince the House of Commons to buy into his EU-agreed framework for leaving the European Union.

Reports say Johnson who has thrived where his beleaguered predecessor, Theresa May, had repeatedly failed, was backed by 330 members of parliament with 231 opposed, paving the way for the country’s official departure on January 31.

Thursday’s vote was music to the ears of committed Brexiteers, who took delight in Johnson’s success.

“Brexit should have been done already,” Leave advocate Iain McGill, who has stood multiple times for the Conservative Party in various elections, told newsmen. “But now we’ve got it and the future is bright and we are certainly upbeat, optimistic and positive.”

“The most obvious effect [of the Bill] is that it removes any doubt over whether Brexit will actually happen, and therefore ensures that the ‘casus belli’ for a second independence referendum will remain in place,” prominent Scottish independence-supporting blogger James Kelly, of the Scot Goes Pop! blog, told Al Jazeera.

