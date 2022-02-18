Politics
UK, others to monitor Nigeria’s elections in 2023 – Envoy
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said on Friday her country and the rest of the international community would closely monitor the 2023 general elections.
Laing stated this during a meeting with the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
The envoy charged the party to allow young people to participate in the election.
She also expressed concern over the growing threat to democracy in West African.
Laing said: “One of the challenges in Nigeria has been low turnout, you know. What we can do collectively to inspire the youth is to trust their politics and belief in the future of their country.
“We look forward to seeing how much this election matters. Nigeria has been on the democratic journey since 1999. And that, in itself, is something to be very proud of.
“You’re in a region, unfortunately, where democracy is backsliding. I know in Nigeria, your President has taken a very clear forward position on that and in ECOWAS and so on.
READ ALSO: INEC to address problems with voter accreditation system ahead of 2023 elections – Yakubu
“The world will be watching this election, and hoping it goes well. So it matters, obviously, for the people of Nigeria, it matters for Africa, and it matters for the world. You’re one of the largest democracies globally. And we want you to stay (part) of that global community.”
In his remark, the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, urged the international community not to lose faith in Nigeria, adding that the party was working on a manifesto that would rescue the country if elected in 2023.
He said: “We are currently working on our manifesto to make sure that we return to those days of building the economy or tackling the issue of security which is today ravaging the country. We believe there’s a lot that those of you, who are friends of this country can do to help.”
