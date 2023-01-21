International
UK PM, Rishi Sunak, fined for not wearing car seat belt
Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video.
Lancashire Police on Friday said a conditional offer of a fixed penalty had been issued to the Prime Minister.
Notably, passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available can be fined Pound 100, a fine that can increase to Pound 500 if the case eventually goes to court.
Lancashire Police in a tweet announcing the fine wrote: “Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, Jan 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”
The prime minister was in Lancashire when the video was filmed, during a trip across the north of England.
READ ALSO:Ex-UK PM, Boris Johnson, accused of putting £4,445 New York dinner on govt credit card
Reacting to the announcement, Sunak’s office said in a statement: “The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty.
“It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”
This was the second time Mr Sunak had received a fixed penalty notice while in government.
He was fined along with Boris Johnson and wife Carrie last year for breaking Covid lockdown rules by attending a birthday gathering for the then-prime minister in Downing Street in June 2020.
