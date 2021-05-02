UK Police arrest man who stabbed London based Nigerian coach to death | Ripples Nigeria

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old Nigerian football coach, Michael Olatunde Fadayomi, to death at Willesden, north London, on Thursday.

According to reports, the Nigerian man, simply known as Tunde, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out on the top floor of a bus.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Tunde’s teenage son, who was with him and was heading to a football training, had some problems with someone on the bus, and Tunde’s intervention escalated the confrontation into the streets.

According to MyLondon, the suspect was being held at the police station, while the police said they were not searching for anyone else in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness account stated that Tunde was protecting his teenage son after he was threatened on the bus, and died after he was repeatedly stabbed at the doorway of a chicken shop.

Also, a passenger on the bus who witnessed the tragedy said the suspect stabbed Tunde and then walked away “without a care in the world.”

The witness said: “He calmly walked away. It was like nothing happened. He just walked, and no one had bothered to go after him. This is a very dangerous man who needs to be taken off the streets before he strikes again.”

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the argument started when the suspect accused Tunde’s son and his friend of preventing the bus from moving, whereas the vehicle was stationary because it was changing drivers.

“The bus had stopped outside Willesden Garage and the man just kept shouting that he needs to see his mum and then he started accusing the boys of being the reason why the bus wasn’t moving.

“I was on my phone and was thinking ‘why is this grown man shouting at these boys?’ The boys were trying to calm him down but then he reached into his crotch and pulled out a blade. The boys ran off the bus and one said he was going to get his dad.

“The dad asked the man why he had troubled his son. They started shouting at each other before the killer took out the knife again and said, ‘I want to go and see my mum,” the witness said.

Meanwhile, a mobile video footage showed the two men arguing on the top deck before the dad comes off the bus, followed by the suspect, while bystanders were heard screaming, while others tried to intervene.

However, the witness said he was disgusted by the actions of people who whipped out their phones after Tunde had been stabbed rather than try and help him.

He said: “I was the only one who called the police. We need to change how we use technology and use it sensibly, not stand by and watch a man dying. This man died protecting his son. As a father myself, I understand why he confronted his killer, and we would do the same.

“He did what any decent father did and he lost his life while the killer walked away without a care in the world. He needs to be found and quickly.”

