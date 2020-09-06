UK police launch investigation into ‘major’ multiple stabbing incident

The police in the United Kingdom have begun an investigation into major multiple-stabbing incidents which witnessed the wounding of several people in the central city of Birmingham.

The police said there was a “major incident” after reports surfaced of a number of people injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today [Sunday], we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after and “this has been declared a major incident.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the statement added.

The BBC said the incidents occurred near the area known as the Gay Village in the centre of Birmingham, where many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” West Midlands Police said.

“At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

