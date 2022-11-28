UK reaffirms commitment to trade relations with Nigeria

The United Kingdom on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to bilateral trade relations with Nigeria

The UK International Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, gave the assurance at the eighth and final UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum (EDF) held in Abuja.

The EDF was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and the British former Prime Minister, Theresa May, in August 2018.

At the event, the two countries confirmed their shared interest in pursuing a potential Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership.

The partnership offers an alternative high-profile mechanism to progress bilateral economic issues of mutual strategic importance to both countries.

In her address at the event, Badenoch said: “Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and I’m delighted to see our trade and investment links grow, already worth £5.5 billion. The successes of the EDF over the last four years has helped address crucial market access barriers and boosted our exchanges in key sectors such as Legal and Financial Services.

“I welcome the shared interest in exploring an Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership between our nations that will open up new opportunities for UK and Nigerian business. create jobs and future-proof our economies against a changing world.”

