UK reassures Nigeria of strong bilateral ties amid immigration overhaul

In the wake of the UK’s newly unveiled Immigration White Paper, the British High Commission in Nigeria has moved to reassure Nigerians that the longstanding and valued relationship between both nations remains firm, despite upcoming changes to the UK’s migration policies.

In a statement released on Monday, a spokesperson for the British High Commission emphasized the importance of the ties between the UK and Nigeria, noting the enduring appeal of the UK as a destination for Nigerians.

“The UK enjoys strong, long-standing people-to-people links with Nigeria. We are proud that the UK is still considered a top destination for Nigerians to work, study, visit and settle – and value the contribution this brings to the UK,” the statement read.

The White Paper, described as a framework for restoring control, fairness, and sustainability to the UK’s migration system, proposes significant reforms aimed at reducing net migration while supporting economic growth. However, the High Commission was quick to clarify that the rollout would be gradual and would involve consultation with Nigerian authorities.

“The UK White Paper sets out reforms to legal migration, including restoring order, control and fairness to the system, bringing down net migration and promoting economic growth. Changes to the system will happen over a period of time and we will engage with relevant partners in the Federal Government of Nigeria once more information about implementation details are available,” the spokesperson added.

While the paper signals a firm stance on immigration controls, the UK reiterated its commitment to being a welcoming and globally engaged nation, highlighting the positive impact of diversity and international exchange.

“We have a proud tradition as an outward-looking nation, investing and trading abroad, and welcoming the creativity, ideas and diversity of those who come to contribute here,” the statement concluded.

The reassurances come as many Nigerians express concern over the tightening of visa policies, particularly regarding skilled and care-related job sectors.

