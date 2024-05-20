News
UK regulator report indicts Air Peace alleged breach of safety regulations
The United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) has written Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stating that Air Peace has reportedly violated some aviation safety regulations
The development is coming barely three months after the Nigerian carrier commenced the Lagos-London route.
Two mandatory occurrence reports on Air Peace had been reportedly sent to the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority.
The UK CAA, in turn, forwarded the complaints to the NCAA.
The CAA’s letter of complaint forwarded to NCAA was entitled; ‘United Kingdom SAFA Ramp Inspection Report with reference number: CAA-UK, -2024-0217’ and ‘NATS Management System Safety Report.’
The NCAA has also written to Air Peace to provide clarification on the issues.
The NCAA letter, with reference number: NCAA/DOLTS/APL/Vol.11/03624 was titled, “United Kingdom SAFA Ramp Inspection Report.
It was dated May 14, 2024, and signed by the NCAA General Manager of Operations, Capt. O.O. Lawani.
The NCAA, in the letter, said the UK CAA had called its attention to the no operational approval of Electronic Flight Bag functions affecting the safe operation of the aircraft, while adding that the captain of the flight admitted that an Electronic Flight Bag was being used for navigational purposes.
It further noted that the CAA stated in its letter that there was “no mounting device for the use of EFB, no charging points or battery for backup.”
Ripples Nigeria reports that Air Peace recently commenced operation to London Gatwick from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, which Nigeria has with the UK.
