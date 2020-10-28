UK reopens Visa application centers in Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria has announced the reopening of its visa application centres in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made by the Commission in a statement titled ‘Update on UK Visa Application Centers in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos’, on it’s verified Twitter account @UKinNigeria.

This notice is coming barely one week after it shut down its visa application centers in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.

However, the Commission noted that its centres would not open on Thursday due to the public holiday in Nigeria for Maolud Nabbiyy.

Part of the notice read, “Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa application centres will be closed.

