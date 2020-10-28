Latest Politics

UK reopens Visa application centers in Nigeria

October 28, 2020
#NigeriaDecides: Again, UK warns Nigeria politicians against violence, lists penalties
By Ripples Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria has announced the reopening of its visa application centres in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made by the Commission in a statement titled ‘Update on UK Visa Application Centers in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos’, on it’s verified Twitter account @UKinNigeria.

This notice is coming barely one week after it shut down its visa application centers in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.

Read also: Ghanaian President apologises to Buhari over demolition of Nigeria High Commission building

However, the Commission noted that its centres would not open on Thursday due to the public holiday in Nigeria for Maolud Nabbiyy.

Part of the notice read, “Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa application centres will be closed.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */