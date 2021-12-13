UK says no going back on travel ban on Nigerians

The British government has maintained that it will not change its mind on leaving Nigeria in its list of nations banned from entering its borders.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the spokesman for the British High Commission, Dean Hurlock.

Hurlock revealed this amid the federal government’s decision to add the UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia to its travel ban.

He explained that the UK had made it clear that the travel ban will be different for the year as the government sticks to its “standard background lines.”

Read also: Nigerian Senate condemns UK’s travel ban over omicron, seeks reversal

His words: “The UK government propose sticking to our standard background lines on whether ‘x’ country will put us on the red list and avoid getting into hypothetical situations.

“The UK government has been clear that travel abroad will be different this year and countries may impose border measures at short notice in line with their own coronavirus policies.

“Travellers can also sign up for e-mail alerts on GOV.UK to get the latest updates as soon as they happen. We are in regular conversations with other countries about their travel policies,” Hurlock explained.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now