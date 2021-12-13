News
UK says no going back on travel ban on Nigerians
The British government has maintained that it will not change its mind on leaving Nigeria in its list of nations banned from entering its borders.
This was disclosed on Sunday by the spokesman for the British High Commission, Dean Hurlock.
Hurlock revealed this amid the federal government’s decision to add the UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia to its travel ban.
He explained that the UK had made it clear that the travel ban will be different for the year as the government sticks to its “standard background lines.”
Read also: Nigerian Senate condemns UK’s travel ban over omicron, seeks reversal
His words: “The UK government propose sticking to our standard background lines on whether ‘x’ country will put us on the red list and avoid getting into hypothetical situations.
“The UK government has been clear that travel abroad will be different this year and countries may impose border measures at short notice in line with their own coronavirus policies.
“Travellers can also sign up for e-mail alerts on GOV.UK to get the latest updates as soon as they happen. We are in regular conversations with other countries about their travel policies,” Hurlock explained.”
