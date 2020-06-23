UK school apologizes to ex-Nigerian student over racism, 51 years after

Following racial discrimination against a Nigerian student, Dillibe Onyeama, the Head Master of Eton College, Simon Henderson has apogised for the mistreatment of the first black student to graduate from the institution.

Mr Henderson noted that he would invite Onyeama in order to apologise in person and “to make it clear that he will always be welcome at Eton”

According to BBC, Mr Onyeama graduated in 1969.

“We have made significant strides since Onyeama was at Eton but as millions of people around the world rightly raise their voices in protest against racial discrimination and inequality – we have to have the institutional and personal humility to acknowledge that we still have more to do.

“We must all speak out and commit to doing better – permanently – and I am determined that we seize this moment as a catalyst for real and sustained change for the better,” the headmaster added.

Following his memoir in 1972 that detailed his experience in UK, he was prohibited from visiting the academy.

However, Onyeama said the apology was unnecessary and did not change his positive view of Eton College.

The writer, who earlier said he had been taunted on a daily basis at Eton by fellow students, added that the apology “compels the recognition that prejudice on the grounds of colour or race dehumanises its victims in a way that ordinary forms of prejudice do not”.

