UK scraps compulsory COVID-19 testing for Nigerians, others

The United Kingdom government has removed the COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination requirement for Nigerians and other foreign nationals entering the country.

The government said in a document titled: “Travel Abroad” guide published on its website Wednesday that the new measure would come into effect from Friday.

The United Kingdom introduced the mandatory COVID-19 testing for international arrivals in January to bolster border measures.

“If you will arrive in England from abroad after 4am, Friday 18 March, you do NOT need to: take any COVID-19 tests – before you travel or after you arrive; fill in a UK passenger locator form before you travel.

“This will apply whether you are vaccinated or not.

“You also will not need to quarantine when you arrive, in line with current rules.”

