UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers aspiring artists a new way to contest and win amazing cash prizes.

The Founder and Chief Executive of Swype Global, Dr. Peter Atorough, disclosed this in a chat with journalists on Monday.

He said Nigerians can vote for their favourite artistes and win fabulous prizes by downloading the Swypatune app, signing up, and uploading content from their mobile devices.

He said: “Our mission is to harness the possibilities of digital mobile technologies and expand access to opportunity for people who live anywhere, wherever there is a connection.

“By joining Swypatune Naija contest, contestants stand a chance of winning cash prizes including ₦10million for the ultimate winner prize and a song recording deal while voters get an opportunity to win Swypatune credit coins that can be redeemed for offers on the app.”

He added that contestants would get the chance of working with renowned producers on the continent and win multiple cash prizes from a prize pot of ₦20 million.

