UK steps up military support in West Africa to combat world’s fastest growing Islamist-led insurgency

The United Kingdom has intensified military support in the West African sub region to combat the world’s fastest growing Islamist-led insurgency which has claimed countless of lives.

Major John House who leads a team of around 30 UK soldiers and Royal Marines has been training special forces from a number of West African nations in a US-led counter-terrorism exercise involving more than 1,600 troops.

According to Major House the training in Senegal with the focus on infantry skills and counter-terrorism operations was in Britain’s interests to get more involved in the region plagued by terrorist attacks.

“If we don’t act we may find the problems getting closer to our door,” he said.

“The more they have a presence in the region, the more we can feel the effect back in the UK.”

Major House also revealed that later this year, 250 British soldiers will join a UN mission in Mali as the fight against terrorist extremism in the Sahel, a semi-arid stretch of land just south of the Sahara Desert, which has been a front-line in the war against Islamist militancy for almost a decade.

