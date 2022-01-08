UK surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 150,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom since the pandemic began more than two years ago, the government said on Saturday.

Six other countries – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico, and Peru – have exceeded the 150,000 mark on COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic first hit the world through Wuhan, China, in 2019.

The victims, according to the UK Office of National Statistics, died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test since the pandemic began.

A further 313 deaths were reported by the government on Saturday, taking the toll to 150,057.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 OMICRON VARIANT: Nigerian govt frowns at UK blacklist

In his address to the journalists, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described every death recorded during the pandemic as a profound loss to friends and affected communities.

He said: “The COVID-19 had taken a terrible toll on our country and our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven’t yet.

The UK has also recorded 146,390 new cases, with the more transmissible variant, Omicron, driving the surge in infections.

