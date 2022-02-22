UK threatens Russia with ‘tough’ sanctions over Ukraine

The United Kingdom on Tuesday threatened to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Krelim recognized two breakaway rebel regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who addressed journalists after a meeting with security chiefs in London, promised to reveal a “first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia” in parliament later.

READ ALSO: British PM, Boris Johnson reshuffles cabinet

He said: “They (sanctions) will hit Russia very hard and there is a lot more that we are going to do in the event of an invasion.

“Be in no doubt that if Russian companies are prevented from raising capital on the UK financial markets, if we unpeel the facade of Russian ownership of companies, of property, it will start to hurt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now