Business
UK to fund Nigerian women-owned businesses with $100m
Women-owned businesses in Nigeria will receive $100 million worth of investment from the United Kingdom, British high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has revealed.
The funding is in line with effort to ensure gender equality in the country, also implement UK’s three ‘Es’ projects, that seeks to educate girls, empower women, and end violence against women and girls.
Laing revealed some details of the investment on Wednesday at the gender and inclusion summit organised by the Policy Innovation Center, (PIC), in Abuja.
READ ALSO:UK residents, businesses face tough times over historical interest rates, inflation
“The UK has three areas focusing on gender. The three ‘Es’ included educating girls, empowering women and ending violence against women and girls,” she told people at the summit.
The commissioner also stated that, “The UK has worked on education for decades now, particularly in north-east Nigeria where we have supported 1.4 million additional girls going to school.
“On the empowerment side, we recently launched a $100 million programme through the First bank of Nigeria which will [provide] direct funding specifically to women-owned enterprises.”
Also speaking at the event, the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, said prioritising gender equality is key, and the American government invests $200 billion annually to close gender gaps through gender programmes.
Leonard stated, “In Nigeria, the US mission works to promote an environment that supports women’s success and address challenges that hold women back and to empower Nigerian women to do the same.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...